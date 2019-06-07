close
Sat Jun 08, 2019
AFP
June 8, 2019

First Athens mosque to open by Sept

World

AFP
June 8, 2019

ATHENS: Greece’s leftist government on Friday said an official mosque in Athens, over a decade in the making, would open by September to satisfy a longstanding demand by tens of thousands of Muslims in the capital. “We hope the first prayer will be in September,” Education Minister Costas Gavroglu said after inspecting the nearly-completed complex that can accommodate some 350 people. The mosque´s imam, Zaki Mohammed, said construction had been completed but staff required for its operation would be hired after national elections on July 7.

