First Athens mosque to open by Sept

ATHENS: Greece’s leftist government on Friday said an official mosque in Athens, over a decade in the making, would open by September to satisfy a longstanding demand by tens of thousands of Muslims in the capital. “We hope the first prayer will be in September,” Education Minister Costas Gavroglu said after inspecting the nearly-completed complex that can accommodate some 350 people. The mosque´s imam, Zaki Mohammed, said construction had been completed but staff required for its operation would be hired after national elections on July 7.