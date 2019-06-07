close
Sat Jun 08, 2019
Newsdesk
June 8, 2019

World’s first flying taxi coming soon

World

N
Newsdesk
June 8, 2019

WASHINGTON: Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s the Volocopter, the first manned, fully electric and safe vertical takeoff and landing aircraft in the world.It might look like something out of a sci-fi movie based in a distant future, but this vehicle is being released in cities around the world next year.

The vehicle was one of the highlights from the Greentech festival, an event in Berlin designed to showcase the technology and possibilities of a greener future. The festival is the brainchild of former Formula One world champion Nico Rosberg.

