Scientists seek out limit to human endurance

WASHINGTON: US scientists who studied the performance of myriad athletes — including adventurous souls who spent five long months running across the United States — have come up with an estimate of the absolute physiological boundary of human endurance.

The conclusions are pretty technical but the study published Wednesday in the journal Science Advances highlights one feature in particular that makes people unique among primates: their physical endurance is indeed extraordinary. It is probably something we inherited from hunter-gatherers over the course of two million years, the researchers say. In a nutshell, when it comes to pushing one’s body to the limit, humans run circles around monkeys.

The limit to human endurance is measured in multiples of something called basal metabolism, which is the minimum energy, counted in calories, that is expended by the body to keep itself going for one minute. And the limit to human endurance is about 2.5 times this basal metabolism, says the team, led by Herman Pontzer, a professor of evolutionary anthropology at Duke University. In athletic events defined as short — races that last anywhere from hours to weeks, such as a triathlon, a marathon or the Tour de France — people can crank their metabolism up to five or even 10 times their resting metabolic rate.

But there comes a point in which performance will fall back down to about three times that rate, these scientists say. It is simply impossible for humans to stay above that level for more than a few weeks. To arrive at this figure the team followed five men and one woman who are considered extreme runners. From January to June of 2015 they took part in the Race Across the USA — 4,957 km (3,080 miles) from Los Angeles to Washington, DC. That’s the equivalent of doing a marathon a day, six days a week, for 20 weeks. “All of those people are losing weight. They’re burning away their fuel faster than they can put it back in,” Pontzer said.