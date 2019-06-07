Johnson wins court challenge over misconduct summons

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Former foreign minister Boris Johnson, the frontrunner to replace Theresa May as Britain’s prime minister, on Friday won his bid to block a lawsuit accusing him of knowingly lying during the Brexit referendum campaign. The decision removes a hurdle for Johnson in his leadership bid, with his lawyers persuading a London court that the private prosecution was “politically motivated and vexatious”. They asked the High Court to throw out a judge’s decision last month to allow a summons ordering Johnson to appear in court over allegations of misconduct in public office, arguing the decision had “erred in law”.
LONDON: Former foreign minister Boris Johnson, the frontrunner to replace Theresa May as Britain’s prime minister, on Friday won his bid to block a lawsuit accusing him of knowingly lying during the Brexit referendum campaign. The decision removes a hurdle for Johnson in his leadership bid, with his lawyers persuading a London court that the private prosecution was “politically motivated and vexatious”. They asked the High Court to throw out a judge’s decision last month to allow a summons ordering Johnson to appear in court over allegations of misconduct in public office, arguing the decision had “erred in law”.