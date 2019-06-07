Johnson wins court challenge over misconduct summons

LONDON: Former foreign minister Boris Johnson, the frontrunner to replace Theresa May as Britain’s prime minister, on Friday won his bid to block a lawsuit accusing him of knowingly lying during the Brexit referendum campaign. The decision removes a hurdle for Johnson in his leadership bid, with his lawyers persuading a London court that the private prosecution was “politically motivated and vexatious”. They asked the High Court to throw out a judge’s decision last month to allow a summons ordering Johnson to appear in court over allegations of misconduct in public office, arguing the decision had “erred in law”.