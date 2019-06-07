Yennaris makes China debut in Philippine win

GUANGZHOU: Nico Yennaris became the first foreign-born footballer to represent China when the former Arsenal reserve started in a 2-0 home win over the Philippines on Friday.

The 26-year-old midfielder was born in London and was an England youth international, but his mother is Chinese and the country is looking to naturalise footballers to rapidly improve its fortunes on the pitch.

Yennaris, who never broke through at Premier League Arsenal, moved to Chinese Super League leaders Beijing Guoan at the start of the year and swapped nationalities from British to Chinese. Known in China as Li Ke, there has been intense interest in his assimilation and he is having Mandarin lessons — he still gives interviews in English but appeared to have learnt the words to the national anthem.

The friendly against the Philippines in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou was also notable for the return as coach of Marcello Lippi.