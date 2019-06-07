close
Sat Jun 08, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 8, 2019

Nayyer elected member of AFC Appeals Committee

Sports

LAHORE: Nayyer Husnain Haider has been elected as member of Appeals Committee of Asian Football Confederation (AFC) at the Extraordinary Congress of AFC held in Paris on 4th of June.

He is first Pakistani who has been elected on this prestigious judicial body. Previously he has been member of AFC Disciplinary and Ethics Committee. According to the detail, AFC Extra-Ordinary Congress is held in Paris on Tuesday, 4th of June which was participated by vice president of AFC and president of FIFA recognized PFF Makhdoom Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat along with Nayyer Husnain and member of PFF congress Arif Rahim.

It was a moment of Pride when Nayyer Husnain was elected as the member of the Appeals Committee of Asian Football Confederation becoming the first Pakistani of getting this honour. He also has the experience of working as member of AFC Disciplinary and Ethics Committee for 2 terms. At this occasion, Nayyer has pledged his full support for the betterment in football of Asia in general and Pakistan in Particular.

