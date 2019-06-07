Eid Milan Cup race goes to Raat Ke Rani: What a Kastoori clinches Festival Cup

LAHORE: What a Kastoori won the Festival Cup while Raat Ke Rani blossomed in the Eid Milan Cup organized by the Lahore Race Club on Thursday, the day it also arranged a festival at its premises for families to enjoy the Eid on Thursday evening.

Kastoori sprung a surprise in the Festival Cup because the favouirte there was Abdullah Princess while the Eid Milan Cup went to the favourite Raat Ke Rani. In the other races for Dear Creek Plate, the first position winning horses were Turab Prince, Aye Muskan, Sweet Golden, Meharbani, and Missing My Love. Turab Prince won the first race while Accu Check was second and Good Action was third,.

In the second race Aye Muskan dominated the course but it was Full Moon at the second place and Chota Saayeen was third. In the third race Sweet Golden surprised everyone while Neeli De Malika as expected was second and Nice One and Victory Free were unexpected third and fourth.

In the fourth race, Meharbani did the wonderful job while Jan-e-Fida was second and the favouirte Lahori Sayeen was third. In the fifth race as believed Missing My Love came first but the remaining two places taken by Abbas Princess and Natalia were surprise as Banjo was fourth. The Festival Cup saw an upset registered by Kastoori and similarly Lorenzo was second and Wali Choice, whcihw as exacted for a place came third and was followed by Four Char Ha The Eid Milan Cup saw the favourite Raat Ki Rani spreading its glow all over and so was Khan Jan that came second and Malik’s Love fluke performance earned it third place.