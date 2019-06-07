Woods upbeat ahead of US Open

LOS ANGELES: Tiger Woods, his 15th major secured at the Masters, is on the rise again heading into the US Open at Pebble Beach, scene of one of the US superstar’s most dominant triumphs.

“My game is right where I feel like it needs to be,” Woods said after firing a final-round 67 at the Memorial on Sunday.“Each day I got a little more crisp,” said Woods, who was out of the running for a sixth Memorial title heading into Sunday, but lit up the front nine with five birdies at Muirfield Village before coming home in even par to sneak into the top 10 — albeit 10 shots behind winner Patrick Cantlay.

“I was hoping I could get something positive going into the Open and I was able to accomplish that,” said Woods, who opted not to play between his Masters victory and the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black where he missed the cut.

There’s no doubt that Woods will be better prepared for the 119th US Open, which tees off on June 13 on the iconic California coastal course where he won by a record 15 strokes in 2000.