Waseem vows to topple Chuwa in flyweight fight

KARACHI: Former two-time WBC flyweight silver world champion Mohammad Waseem on Friday said that he was in top shape and would topple John Frenk Chuwa of Tanzania in his flyweight fight on June 22 at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow.

“I have worked very hard and am ready for the fight. Insha-Allah I will topple Chuwa,” Waseem told ‘The News’ in an interview from Glasgow. The former two-time Commonwealth Games medallist will fight after a gap of 11 months. He last played in the IBF world title fight in the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur on July 15, 2018, against Moruti Mthalane of South Africa who was a former IBF world champion by then.

It was a tough fight with Waseem remaining unlucky not to win despite his superb work in the ring. After this fight Waseem spent some leisure time before entering into a deal with the MTK Global, one of the world’s most popular boxers managing companies.

For the last couple of months the Quetta-born fighter has been undergoing training at the MTK Global Glasgow Gym under the English coach Danny Vaughan.

“In Ramadan initially I had great problem in training but I kept patience and steadily trained that helped me a lot,” said Waseem, who won bronze in the 2014 Incheon Asian Games. “Now I feel happy as I have worked very hard over certain areas which I wanted to improve,” Waseem said.

“It’s a sort of rebirth under MTK Global which is taking care of me and I am happy working with them,” the fighter said. Waseem has so far played nine bouts, winning eight with six knock-outs and the only one loss he faced against Mthalane of South Africa.

“My opponent Chuwa is also a good boxer as he has played 20 fights. He won 17 and lost just three. But I am confident I would beat him,” Waseem reiterated.

The 21-year old Chuwa on May 24, 2019, was beaten by Ross Murray of England in the vacant WBC international light flyweight silver title bout at the Crowne Plaza Hotel Glasgow.On September 9, 2018, Chuwa lost to Prince Patel of England and on August 27, 2017, he went down to Richarde Mkude of Tanzania.

After switching over to professional boxing in early 2015 Waseem shot to fame when he lifted the WBC silver flyweight world title in only his fourth fight when he beat Jether Oliva of the Philippines on July 17, 2016 in Seoul. He then went on to defend it on November 27, 2016, when he upstaged strong Giemel Magramo of the Philippines also in Seoul.

As Waseem was playing under the AK Promotions and so got most of his fights in Korea. Andy Kim was his promoter who now has focused on the business of distribution of boxing gears which are manufactured in Sialkot.

Waseem, during the last three years, mostly trained in Las Vegas and Panama under Jeff Mayweather, uncle of Floyd Mayweather Junior. After a period of sustained growth for MTK Global in the country under Sam Kynoch, Danny Vaughan is tasked with pushing both Scottish professional boxing and MTK’s presence in Scotland onto the next level.

Waseem, a former WBC world No1, has also been impressed by his trainer Danny.“Danny is a class coach,” Waseem said. World-renowned trainer Danny has over a quarter of a century’s experience in the sport and has guided the likes of the Smith brothers in Liverpool and ex-British and Commonwealth king Derry Mathews.

Married to MTK Global CEO Sandra Vaughan, Danny has spent most of the past decade in Scotland and has built up a wealth of knowledge on, and contacts within, the local professional boxing scene.