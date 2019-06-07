FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Cambodia crush Pakistan 2-0

KARACHI: Pakistan’s hopes of notching their first win in its FIFA World Cup Qualifiers history were on Thursday dashed when they were beaten by Cambodia 2-0 in their first leg of the two-legged first round at the jam-packed Phnom Penh Stadium in Cambodia.

Under a heavy downpour, which created troubles especially for Pakistan on the artificial pitch, both sides played tough game with Cambodia eventually striking double in the dying moments after a barren first half in which neither side could capitalise on the opportunities which came their way.

In the 81st minute substitute Sieng Chanthea smashed the ball in from close range to put the hosts ahead. Minutes later, Kouch Sokumpheak doubled their lead when he dribbled past several Pakistani defenders before slotting the ball past the goalkeeper with an enviable ease to seal a comfortable win in the end. Opting to play front-runner Mohammad Riaz as left-back due to shortage of resources also harmed the visitors. “It was a good match but a couple of major mistakes in the defence deprived us of an advantage in our away leg,” a Pakistan team official told ‘The News’ while on his way to Doha on Friday.

“Cambodia did not play better than us. We created five chances but Cambodia got a couple of opportunities and converted them,” the official said. The official was impressed by Denmark-based winger Adnan Mohammad Yaqub for the way he exerted pressure on the opponents. “Adnan played a class game. He showed great speed and ripped through the defence few times but we were unlucky not to score goal,” the official said. The official blamed Ashfaq Hussain Shah-led Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) for Pakistan’s loss.

“It was because of Ashfaq-led body which we faced the defeat. You know they not only held our key home-based players but through various warnings they kept issuing in the recent days they made our home-based players and officials highly confused. They could not focus on their training in Bahrain fearing what will happen to them when they will go back home,” the dejected official said. “Had we got the assistance of our key home-based players we could have easily beaten Cambodia as you all saw we kept them in check until the 80 minutes. Had we held them to a goalless draw then we would have been in a much better position to beat them at our home-leg in Doha on June 11,” the official pointed out.

However he was quick to add that they would go all out in their home leg in Doha. “We have no option but to go all out in Doha. I hope we will trouble Cambodia and beat them with the desired margin,” the official said. Doha’s Hamad bin Khalifa Stadium will host Pakistan-Cambodia second leg on June 11.

According to sources the venue has been embellished with green colour and the Pakistan team official expects Pakistan’s fans would turn up to support them. “There are many Pakistanis in Doha and I hope they would come to support us,” the official said. Because the cream of the home-based stuff had been held in control by the Ashfaq-led PFF through a camp in Islamabad’s Jinnah Stadium, FIFA-recognised PFF had no option but to select most of foreign-based players for most important event. Pakistan will have to beat Cambodia 3-0 in Doha if they are to create history and qualify for the second round which will be held in September.