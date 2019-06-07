close
Sat Jun 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 8, 2019

Aisamul, Nadiia beaten in mixed doubles

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 8, 2019

ISLAMABAD: A gallant attempt by Pakistan international Aisamul Haq and his partner Nadiia Kichenok went in vain as the pair was beaten in high voltage epic semis of French Open mixed doubles by the second seed pair of M Pavic and G Dabrowski.

Aisam and his partner lost the semis 6-7 (4), 1-6, 8-10 against the seeded pair. Aisam and his partner had a winning start as they claimed the first set on tie break. However, the second seeded pair came back blazing winning the second set with ease. The opponents refused to budge in the super tie break that ultimately saw M Pavic and G Dabrowski winning it 10-8 and moving into the final.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports