Aisamul, Nadiia beaten in mixed doubles

ISLAMABAD: A gallant attempt by Pakistan international Aisamul Haq and his partner Nadiia Kichenok went in vain as the pair was beaten in high voltage epic semis of French Open mixed doubles by the second seed pair of M Pavic and G Dabrowski.

Aisam and his partner lost the semis 6-7 (4), 1-6, 8-10 against the seeded pair. Aisam and his partner had a winning start as they claimed the first set on tie break. However, the second seeded pair came back blazing winning the second set with ease. The opponents refused to budge in the super tie break that ultimately saw M Pavic and G Dabrowski winning it 10-8 and moving into the final.