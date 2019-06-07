S Korea beat Australia 1-0

BUSAN, South Korea: Substitute Hwang Ui-Jo pounced on a deflection to give South Korea a 1-0 home win in their friendly against Australia Friday, breaking the deadlock in a stodgy match that had seemed destined for a draw. Six of Hwang’s seven international goals have come in the past 15 matches, all under Portuguese boss Paulo Bento.

The Socceroos almost took an early lead in Busan in the 18th minute when Mitchell Duke tried to power home a Brandon O’Neill corner, but saw his header come off the right post. The game then settled into stalemate, with Tottenham star Son Heung-min — on international duty less than a week after his Champions League final loss to Liverpool — unable to inspire a lacklustre attack past a physical Australian defence.

In one of the few moments of excitement, the Socceroos dodged a bullet in the 42nd minute when Matthew Jurman almost cleared a cross into his own net. Son tried to take matters into his own hands near the hour mark, dancing his way to the box only to be swiftly closed down by three defenders. Hwang came off bench in 67th minute and immediately announced his presence with a right-footed shot that sailed over bar. Minutes later a cross from fellow substitute Hong Chul took a deflection off Brandon Borrello, with Hwang charging in and timing his shot perfectly to beat international rookie goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne.