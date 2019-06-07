India chiefs defend Dhoni in WC gloves row

LONDON: India cricket chiefs have defended former captain M.S. Dhoni after the International Cricket Council told him to remove apparent military insignia from his World Cup wicketkeeping gloves. Dhoni, an honorary lieutenant colonel in India’s Parachute Regiment, wore gloves featuring a dagger logo in India’s win over South Africa on Wednesday.

His gesture has gained widespread attention on television and on social media in India, with #DhoniKeepTheGlove trending on Twitter. But the ICC said Dhoni’s wearing of the logo in India’s first match at the World Cup contravened its rules.

ICC spokeswoman Claire Furlong said: “It is against the regulations and we have requested it is removed. Only manufacturers’ logos are allowed on gloves.” She added that for a first breach, the ICC had only requested the badge be removed, with no further punishment.