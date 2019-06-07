close
Sat Jun 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
June 8, 2019

India chiefs defend Dhoni in WC gloves row

Sports

AFP
June 8, 2019

LONDON: India cricket chiefs have defended former captain M.S. Dhoni after the International Cricket Council told him to remove apparent military insignia from his World Cup wicketkeeping gloves. Dhoni, an honorary lieutenant colonel in India’s Parachute Regiment, wore gloves featuring a dagger logo in India’s win over South Africa on Wednesday.

His gesture has gained widespread attention on television and on social media in India, with #DhoniKeepTheGlove trending on Twitter. But the ICC said Dhoni’s wearing of the logo in India’s first match at the World Cup contravened its rules.

ICC spokeswoman Claire Furlong said: “It is against the regulations and we have requested it is removed. Only manufacturers’ logos are allowed on gloves.” She added that for a first breach, the ICC had only requested the badge be removed, with no further punishment.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports