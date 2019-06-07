Pakistan rubbish Indian reports after Dhoni’s military insignia incident

BRISTOL: Pakistan on Friday rubbished rumours that they were planning tit-for-tat action against Indian star MS Dhoni’s decision to wear gloves printed with Indian military insignia.

There were reports in a section of the Indian media that the Pakistan cricket team was planning a move to pay homage to Pakistan’s military during the June 16 World Cup match against India at Old Trafford in Manchester.

When asked for his comments, Pakistan team manager Talat Ali rejected the reports as baseless. “It’s all rubbish,” Talat told ‘The News’ here at the Bristol County Ground on the sidelines of Pakistan’s World Cup game against Sri Lanka. The match was abandoned due to rain. “There is no truth in such reports. We haven’t even discussed anything let alone plan a move,” said Talat, a former Pakistan Test cricketer.

Talat comments came soon after the International Cricket Council (ICC) caused a big hue and cry in India when it ordered Dhoni to take Indian military insignia off his wicketkeeping gloves. According to media reports, ICC has asked to remove the insignia India’s game against Australia at The Oval and Sunday and the rest of the tournament. Dhoni, who is an honorary lieutenant colonel in India’s Parachute Regiment and its dagger badge was printed on his wicketkeeper’s gloves as he featured in India’s victory over South Africa on Wednesday.