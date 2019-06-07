England out to avoid hat-trick of WC defeats against B’desh

CARDIFF: One of the more peculiar rivalries, England and Bangladesh. There was a time, not too long ago, that the hosts wouldn’t even glance in the direction of this perceived full member minnow. Tours to that part of Asia were often a chance to rest senior players - even the captain once. Last time around, they got to choose if they fancied it with security around the region a concern.

Though they may still struggle to make the Big Three to fully honour their space on the touring calendar, Bangladesh can still bloody England’s noses. Beating South Africa in their opening match was only a surprise given the ease with which they disposed of the Proteas. And truthfully, they should have held their nerve against New Zealand to stroll into this game with four points from two.

A surprise package they are not, but they certainly surprised many with their ruthlessness. England, though, have no reason to underestimate a side they know only too well. After all, defeats in 2011 and 2015 formed the basis of much introspection. It was only after defeat in the latter that change was forthcoming, though Eoin Morgan in his pre-match press conference was keen to give a Mahmudullah-inspired Bangladesh little credit for eliciting the changes that followed.

In fact, twice the England captain, who was in charge for the 15-run defeat in Adelaide that ended hopes in the last World Cup, refused to give Saturday’s opponents “credit” for the about-turn ODI cricket has seen in this country. Other than being the better side on that fateful day four years ago, there was little else to it.

Perhaps it was a tactic from Morgan. After all, there are survivors from that game on both sides, with Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes and Morgan all in the XI. And after defeat against Pakistan on Monday, the last thing England will want is to distract themselves further with the notion that up next are their bogey team.

Indeed, the gap between these two matches has allowed players to go and shake off the loss and generally chill out.

Probable XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood.

Probable XI: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), M Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, M Saifuddin, Mehedi Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Mustafizur Rahman.

• Match starts at 2:30 pm (PST)