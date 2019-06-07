India frees six Pakistani prisoners

LAHORE: A family of six Pakistanis was released on Friday by Indian authorities. The Indian authorities handed over the family to the Pakistan Ranger officials at Wahga Boarder near here, Rangers sources said. They had been identified as Nawab Khan, Shah Jahan, Amir, Azra Bibi, Ishrat Bibi and a child Shaista. Nawab Khan and his family - all residents of Karachi -had travelled to New Delhi where they were arrested upon expiry of their visas last year.