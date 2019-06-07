Market gutted in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: The Landa Bazaar (flea market) in Risalpur was gutted when a fire broke out. The fire-tenders extinguished the fire after hectic efforts. However, the fire inflicted huge loss on the shopkeepers. The cause of the fire could not be known. The fire-brigade of the Rescue 1122 extinguished the fire after four hours. The market was closed on account of Eid holidays.