High Commissioner hosts Eid Open House in London

LONDON: Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK Muhammad Nafees Zakaria and his wife hosted Eidul Fitr Open House at their official residence, “Pakistan House” in London to celebrate the auspicious occasion with the Pakistani community in the UK and the friends of Pakistan from the British society, says a press release.

A large number of Diaspora belonging to all walks of life attended the Open House and enjoyed the warm hospitality, ambience and delicious Pakistani cuisine.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Syed Zulfikar Bukhari and Attorney General for Pakistan Anwar Mansoor Khan attended the Open House.

Members of UK Parliament, diplomats, mayors, councillors, business persons, professionals, community leaders and representatives of media were also in attendance. Presence of a large number of children added colour to the event. The High Commissioner and his wife spent the day with the guests. The attendees termed the event a great opportunity to socialise and meet and greet one another on the Eid Day.

They said, “Celebrating Eidul Fitr at Pakistan House is an amazing experience. It brings afresh the fond memories of homeland, Pakistan. We love the festivity, culture, traditions, clothing and cuisine, all this is reminiscent of Pakistan where families and friends get together and celebrate this day. Meeting at “Pakistan House” further strengthens our bond with our country.”

Speaking to the media representatives, the High Commissioner said, “Open House is an outreach effort of the High Commission to connect with the community. British Pakistanis get together at the Pakistan House to enjoy the festivity of Eid and share their joys with one another.

The event also promotes communal feelings and provides an excellent opportunity for social networking. It is so encouraging that members of our community come to celebrate Eid at the Pakistan House in such large numbers.” Presence of the members of the Pakistani as well as the British society made it a memorable Eid Day.