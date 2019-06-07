Sale of toy guns continues on Eid despite ban

PESHAWAR: The sale of toy guns continued on Eid despite a ban imposed by the administration in various districts.

Thousands of children were seen carrying toy guns of a different variety on Eid despite a ban imposed by the administration.

A number of raids were conducted and the toys guns in large number seized before the Eid. However, the guns were returned to the owners after imposing a small amount as fine. These guns were later sold at shops in all parts of Peshawar and rest of the province.

The toy guns are resulting in violence among the children and promoting the gun culture. After a campaign on social media, administration in several districts banned its sale and police conducted raids to recover toy guns in large number.

On the other hand, the festive firing was reduced to a great extent on Chand Raat and Eid due to campaign carried out by the police. “Eid is the occasion of happiness. We are extremely excited that there is not even a single victim of festive firing in any hospital of Peshawar, “Capital City Police Officer Qazi Jamilur Rehman said.

It’s a big change in the culture of Peshawar on this Eid. “We ran an extensive awareness campaign involving the media, civil society, traders, Ulema. We wrote to imams and khateebs of 500 mosques in Peshawar to sensitise public on this issue,” said the CCPO.

He added the police officers personally went to mosques and delivered sermons. “We had established around 10 teams in every police station with the direction that if anyone resorts to aerial firing he will not be spared. This was due to the hard work of policemen and support by the public that we brought an end to the practice this Eid,” said Qazi.