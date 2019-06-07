close
Sat Jun 08, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 8, 2019

3 youths drown

National

BAHAWALPUR: Three youths drowned during Eid days. Nadeem drowned in the River Sutlej near Matta Jheddu while taking bath on Friday morning. His body was taken out of the water. Dead bodies of two unidentified youths were recovered from the river near Head Islam and from Murad Canal near Chak/193 Murad and were shifted to THQ hospital Hasilpur.

