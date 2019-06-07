Man drowns

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MULTAN: An old man drowned in River Chenab near Ghunchar Wali, Sikandarabad, here on Thursday. According to Rescue-1122, three people went into the river to bath their buffalo and one of them identified as Rahim Bhaksh, 60, drowned near Sikandarabad. Rescue-1122 searched out the body and handed over to heirs.
MULTAN: An old man drowned in River Chenab near Ghunchar Wali, Sikandarabad, here on Thursday. According to Rescue-1122, three people went into the river to bath their buffalo and one of them identified as Rahim Bhaksh, 60, drowned near Sikandarabad. Rescue-1122 searched out the body and handed over to heirs.