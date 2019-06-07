close
Sat Jun 08, 2019
June 8, 2019

Man drowns

A
APP
June 8, 2019

MULTAN: An old man drowned in River Chenab near Ghunchar Wali, Sikandarabad, here on Thursday. According to Rescue-1122, three people went into the river to bath their buffalo and one of them identified as Rahim Bhaksh, 60, drowned near Sikandarabad. Rescue-1122 searched out the body and handed over to heirs.

