‘It’s not PPP wish to undermine govt’

LALAMUSA: PPP central Punjab president Chaudhry Qamar Zaman Kaira Friday said he was grateful to all those who condoled with him on the death of his son.

Talking to reporters, Kaira said he was grateful to those who visited him in hot weather. To a question, he said his party had repeatedly cleared that undermining the government was not their wish. He said PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had said from the first day to Prime Minister Imran Khan to step forward and they were with him on positive steps. Kaira said the PPP leader wanted to convey to Imran that problems were big and it was not possible for him to resolve them alone.

Politicians condole with Kaira: People from different areas visited Kaira House and Dera Kaira on Eid days and condoled with PPP central Punjab Qamar Zaman Kaira on the death of his son.

Former interior minister Rehman Malik, Punjab Information Minister Syed Samsam Ali Shah Bukhari, PPP secretary general Faisalabad Haji Ishaq, deputy secretary general PPP central Punjab Usman Saleem Malik, politician Imtiaz Safdar Warraich, PPP divisional president Gujranwala Dewan Shamim, PPP Lahore president Haji Nadir Khan, PPP Lalamusa president Malik Shafiq Amjad, former MPA Shabir Kotla and others prayed for the departed soul.