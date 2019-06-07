14 killed during three days of Eid in Lahore

LAHORE: Fourteen persons were killed in different incidents during three days of Eid in various parts of the provincial metropolis.

The bodies were shifted to the morgue for autopsy. A 28-year-old man, who had come from Dubai to celebrate Eid with his parents in Moghalpura, was reportedly forced to consume some poisonous substance by his friends that proved fatal. The victim has been identified as Hafeez. In Sabzazar, Shahid was found dead at home while Jamal was killed by his enemies in Batapur.

Separately, four unknown persons were found dead in Bhati Gate, Gulshan-e-Ravi, Islampura and Nawankot police limits. In another incident, a woman was killed by swindlers in Bhati Gate police limits.

In Shahdara, Ibrahim, 5, was killed in a road accident. In Islampura, Khalid was found dead while a newborn was found dead in Green Town. Moreover, 400 traffic accidents were reported during three days of Eid.

Valuables worth lakhs gutted in various fire incidents: Valuables worth lakhs of rupees were gutted in various fire incidents during Eid days in the city.

Rescue 1122 and fire brigade responded to the fire emergencies and controlled the fire. In Landa Bazaar, fire erupted at a shoe shop which engulfed the entire market. In Gujjarpura, fire broke out in a paper warehouse which reduced the paper worth lakhs of rupees to ashes. In Kamboh Colony, Sherakot, cylinder exploded in a house injuring two persons. Fire also erupted in a plastic warehouse in Shahdara, at a factory on Kala Khatai Road and at a house in Walton.

62 criminals arrested: Model Town Division police in its crackdown arrested as many as 62 criminals and recovered 9 pistols, bullets, 1kg ‘charas’ and 1100 litres of liquor.

SP Model Town Division Imran Ahmad Malik had directed the DSPs and SHOs concerned to take strict action against criminal gangs. Accordingly, Model Town Division Police busted a gang and arrested its four members along with recoveries worth more than Rs1 lakh from them. Model Town Division Police also arrested 13 persons for doing wheelies, firing in the air and flouting kite flying act.