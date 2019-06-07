close
Sat Jun 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
June 8, 2019

Woman, son shot dead

National

A
APP
June 8, 2019

SARGODHA: A woman and her son were shot dead in a firing incident in Shahnikdar police limits on Thursday. According to police, Allah Ditta of Chak 162/NB, tehsil Silanwali along with his family were sleeping at their home on Wednesday night, when some unidentified assailants barged into the house and opened indiscriminate firing, leaving Noor Bibi and son Khawar Khan, 22, dead on the spot. His daughter Nadia, 18, sustained injuries in the firing.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan