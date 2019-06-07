Woman, son shot dead

SARGODHA: A woman and her son were shot dead in a firing incident in Shahnikdar police limits on Thursday. According to police, Allah Ditta of Chak 162/NB, tehsil Silanwali along with his family were sleeping at their home on Wednesday night, when some unidentified assailants barged into the house and opened indiscriminate firing, leaving Noor Bibi and son Khawar Khan, 22, dead on the spot. His daughter Nadia, 18, sustained injuries in the firing.