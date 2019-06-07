Extension in physical remand of Mohsin Dawar rejected

BANNU: An anti-terrorism court on Friday dismissed a plea for extension in physical remand of Mohsin Dawar by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).

During the hearing of the case—which is related to an attack on a security forces check-post allegedly by Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) protesters resulting in the deaths of three people and injuries to five soldiers—the court directed Dawar to appear before it on June 19.

Following the hearing, Dawar was transferred to Peshawar Central jail due to security reasons on the courts orders.

Earlier, the anti-terrorism court had granted eight-day physical remand of Dawar to Counter-Terrorism Department officials in the case.

On June 4, the anti-terrorism court rejected extension in physical remand of Ali Wazir, who was arrested earlier for provoking the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement protesters along with Dawar to attack the security force’s check post. Wazir was subsequently presented before a local court in Bannu after which he was transferred to Peshawar Central jail.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), a group led by Dawar and Wazir assaulted Kharqamar check post in Boyya area of North Waziristan tribal district on May 26.

"They wanted to exert pressure for the release of suspected terrorists’ facilitator arrested the other day. Troops at the check post exercised maximum restraint in the face of provocation and direct firing on the post," the Pakistan Army's media wing said.

Inter Services Public Relations said five soldiers were injured due to the firing of the group.

It said that three individuals who attacked the check post lost their lives while the ten injured were evacuated to the Army hospital for treatment. Wazir was arrested along with eight others.