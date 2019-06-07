Shahbaz arrival to help finalise Opposition protest strategy

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) is keeping its cards regarding the proposed post-Eid anti-government movement close to chest, till the arrival of its president, Shahbaz Sharif, who is scheduled to land at Lahore airport early Sunday morning.

The PML-N is striving to evolve a joint strategy of all opposition parties on the issue of presidential reference against a judge of Supreme Court, Justice Qazi Faez Isa, but finalisation of the strategy was delayed due to many factors including absence of Shahbaz Sharif and slow response by few bar associations, says PML-N Punjab Information Secretary Azma Zahid Bukhari while talking to The News.

She said Shahbaz Sharif would leave London on Saturday evening despite warnings by his physicians, only to satisfy his detractors and critics in the government ranks, who had been claiming that the PML-N leader had fled the country to avoid NAB investigations.

Ms Azma said the proposed multi-parties conference (MPC) in Islamabad after Eid would finalise the modus operandi for waging a movement against the government. She said the issue of Justice Qazi Faez Isa would be among the points to be discussed at the MPC. She said the MPC schedule would be finalised after consultation with the opposition leaders. She said the final strategy of the opposition parties had been withheld as the response of the Punjab Bar Council was still awaited. However, she added, responses from Balochistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Karachi bar councils had already been received.

Azma Bukhari referred to the media talk of Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, who said federal Law Minister Farogh Nasim would contact the bar associations in the country on the issue of reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa. She said the government was well aware of the weak presidential reference against the Supreme Court judge. She said the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) proceedings in the next week would also help the opposition parties finalise their strategy, as the grounds for the reference were flimsy.

She said a meeting of PML-N Lahore parliamentarians would be held on Saturday (today) to decide the welcome arrangements for Shahbaz Sharif in the city. She flayed the government refusal to allow a meeting of party leaders and the Sharif family with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif at Kot Lakhpat jail during the Eid holidays. She said now a meeting of the Sharif family had been allowed for Saturday (today) now, and the party leaders were yet to get permission.