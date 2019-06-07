Putin, Xi hit back at US dominance

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SAINT PETERSBURG: China´s President Xi Jinping and Russia´s President Vladimir Putin hit back at US global economic dominance on Friday as they took the stage together at Russia´s showcase business forum.Xi and Putin lashed out at "inequalities" in the global economic system and vowed to pursue closer ties between their countries.
SAINT PETERSBURG: China´s President Xi Jinping and Russia´s President Vladimir Putin hit back at US global economic dominance on Friday as they took the stage together at Russia´s showcase business forum.Xi and Putin lashed out at "inequalities" in the global economic system and vowed to pursue closer ties between their countries.