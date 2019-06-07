CM announces Koh-e-Suleman festival

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said the Koh-e-Suleman festival would be organised in Koh-e-Suleman which would last for three days for the first time in the history of Punjab. He said that food street and folk music would also be arranged for the Koh-e-Suleman festival. A camping facility would also be arranged for the tourists. Paragliding competition will be arranged at the festival, he added.