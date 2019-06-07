Baloch flays govt for two Eids

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami acting ameer Liaqat Baloch has deplored what he called the callous attitude of the federal government resulting in celebration of Eidul Fitr on two different days in the country.

The federal government had mishandled the religious issue of Eid in a non-serious manner and instead of making serious efforts for celebration of Eidul Fitr on the same day, the government had played a negative role due to which two Eids were celebrated, he alleged while talking to reporters on Eid at Mansoora.

Trains delay: Rail passengers continued to suffer on Eid days because of delays in departure and arrival of different trains. One of the coaches of Karakoram Express 41-up from Karachi to Lahore slightly derailed near Faisalabad on the second day of Eid on Thursday. The track was cleared after around three hours owing to which different trains faced a delay.