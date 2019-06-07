close
Sat Jun 08, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 8, 2019

Food precautions stressed

Lahore

LAHORE: Peope have advised to remain careful in eating as after one month's fasting it can create trouble for their stomach. Associate Professor of Medicine of Lahore General Hospital Dr. Israr ul Haq Toor has said in this regard that patients of blood pressure, cholesterol, diabetes and cardiac should remain more careful and go slow in their intakes. He said overuse of cold drinks for digestion could also be a reason of diseases. He added that parents should watch their children and put an eye on their outside foods.

