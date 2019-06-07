PTI not afraid of any grand alliance, says Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Ch. Mohammad Sarwar has said the armed forces are the nation's pride and their role in peace, national security and economy is unprecedented and great.

The public has given a mandate to Prime Minister Imran Khan for five years. We are not afraid of any grand alliance,” the governor told the media after spending the Eid day with special children at the Fountain House.

He said the ideology of the opposition was not to be united on national issue, but safeguarding their own petty interests and saving looted wealth. Despite financial challenges, we will provide relief to the public in the FY 2019-20 budget.

Special shildren deserve special care from society, he said, adding that he was far away from his grandchildren but meeting with the special children at the Fountain House was like spending Eid with his own grandchildren.

He added that there was no great service than serving humanity. Pakistan is facing many challenges and one of the most grave challenges was econommy and a decision of the Pakistan Army to voluntarily reduce the defence budget was manifestation of their commitment towards serving Pakistan in difficult times.