Sat Jun 08, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 8, 2019

Smooth power supply on Eid days

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
June 8, 2019

LAHORE: There was zero load management across Pakistan during official Eid holidays, except outages due to technical faults. According to spokesperson for Power Division, Ministry of Energy, with operational efficiency and optimal use of available resources, present government has delivered as per its promise, providing relief to masses across Pakistan. It is a combined effort of the team comprising Minister and Secretary Power, officials of Power Division, CEO's of distribution companies (DISCO's), officers and line staff, he added. He was of the view that the PM's complete support to go after the power thieves without regard helped in minimising losses and made electricity distribution system smooth.

