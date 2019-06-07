close
Sat Jun 08, 2019
CM condoles

Lahore

A
APP
June 8, 2019

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep grief over the death of acclaimed intellectual, novelist and playwright Dr Enver Sajjad.

In his condolence message, the chief minister extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that Almighty Allah grant the deceased higher ranks in Jannah. The CM paid tributes to the services of late Dr Enver Sajjad for Urdu literature, saying that he was an asset to literature.

His services for Urdu literature would be remembered for long, he added.

