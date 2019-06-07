Taking tax breaks back to do consumers a ‘service’ down the line

LAHORE: In most instances, tax exemptions were granted to shield consumers from rising prices but the rates of products and services continued to increased in line with or higher than the general increase in prices. This justifies elimination of exemptions.

Removal of many exemptions may bring hardship for consumers but it will be a onetime impact which would be much milder than the 40 percent decline in rupee value in one year that the entire nation suffered this fiscal. Eliminations also hindered sustained revenue growth.

Let us take the case of processed milk. Its manufacturers have been enjoying exemption from sales tax for so many years. There is strong resistance from milk processors every time the state hints of bringing the sector into tax net. Their contention is that it will be a burden on the pockets of consumers. Yet they continue to increase the prices of their products by much higher margins than the impact of sales tax would have on processed milk. The processed milk rates have gone up from Rs40/liter a decade back to Rs120-130/liter now. Despite this 300 percent increase in prices the sales of processed milk are on rise. If government imposes 7 percent sales tax on processed milk, the per liter cost for consumers would increase by Rs10, which is less than the frequent increases in processed milk rates by the producers. Moreover, processed milk is purchased by well to do families and not by the poor that are in majority. This sales tax would facilitate the revenue collectors to calculate the gross sales of each producer. It would also enrich the sales tax revenues by around Rs40 billion. By the way milk processing is perhaps the only industry in Pakistan that buys its raw material at very low price (Rs30-60/liter from the farmers) and sells it at more than double the price after extracting the fat that is sold at 4 times the price of milk.

Processed poultry industry is a blessing for consumers but it keeps its prices constant even during periods when the chicken rates in open market dip very low. However, when the rates increase the processors increase the rates accordingly and keep it at that level permanently. A seven percent sales tax on processed poultry or other processed meat would have less impact on the pockets of the consumers than increase in petroleum levies -frequently raised by the state to shore up revenues. With the removal of exemptions one can hope that the petroleum levies would start to fall.

It is surprising that whenever the state gives indication of doing away with exemptions the businesses particularly foreign firms operating in Pakistan warn that it would badly impact foreign direct investment in Pakistan. They conveniently ignore the fact that the imposition of all taxes other than income is a burden on the consumers and not the producers. As government has indicated that it intends to slap a one percent sugar tax on carbonated beverages the multinationals have warned that they would hold their further investment plans. The state has in last few years realised that the carbonated drinks are posing risk to the health of many Pakistanis particularly the children. Punjab for instance banned sales of carbonated drinks in schools and other provinces are following it. Sales of beverages in schools accounted for 30 percent carbonated drink market in Pakistan.

It is in fact this step that is resented by the multinationals despite the fact that this practice is in vogue in their home countries. If the use of carbonated drinks declines as a result of higher government taxes it would be a blessing for the people of Pakistan. Such taxes should be imposed and increased not for increasing revenues but for discouraging the sales of health hazard drinks. The provincial governments should follow the federal government to bring many services into tax net. The services providers like doctors and lawyers presently are not required to register their actual income by depositing sales tax on the services provided.

Whenever this issue is raised in media the standard reply is that it would burden the patients. Are the patients not already overly burdened by the exorbitant fees of the doctors? Are they not being fleeced by the clinical laboratories and hospitals? Private healthcare is already out of the reach of most citizens of this country.

It is pertinent to note that surveys by creditable global constants reveal that medicines account for only 18 percent of the treatment cost, the rest goes to doctors, clinics, and testing laboratories. The income tax paid by them is paltry. The services tax would document and increase their income by at least one hundred times.