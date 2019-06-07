Cotton growers find savior in corn on yield fall

KARACHI: Cotton growers in the Punjab are gradually switching to corn and coriander crops as the silver fiber’s yields continue to wilt on unsuitable use of seeds, heavy rain falls and inclement weather, people familiar with the shift said on Friday.

Naseem Usman, chairman of Karachi Cotton Brokers Association said unsuitable use of seeds, bad weather and heavy rains affected the cotton yield in the

Punjab that accounts for 68 percent of the crop in the country.

“Growers in the cotton belt are switching towards corn and coriander crops as cotton yields are declining,” Usman said. “In some areas re-sowing has been witnessed. Sowing will continue throughout June in the Punjab.”

The country is expected to have more than 12 million bales of cotton output this year compared to the target of 15 million bales, according to preliminary estimates. Cotton production from the previous season stood below 12 million bales as opposed the target of 14.37 million bales for 2018/19.

Growers said cotton yield in the Punjab continued to decline in the last five years. It dropped 5.37 percent to 669 kilograms per hectare in 2017/18 compared to 707kg per hectare five years ago, industry data showed.

Agriculture experts said the primary reason for the low yield was the usage of Bt cotton seed for several years, which was not suitable for the atmosphere in the province.

“Punjab is using the Bt cotton seed, which is suitable to the wet atmosphere of lower Sindh,” Usman said.

Cotton yield in Sindh slightly fell 0.56 percent during the last five years – to 1,049kg per hectare last year compared to 1,055kg per hectare in 2013/14.

The provincial cotton yield remained 56.8 percent higher than the yield in the Punjab.

Against the target of 0.64 million hectares, cotton sowing has been completed on 0.39 million hectares in Sindh – the highest yielding province in the country.

Sindh cotton was badly hit last year owing to water scarcity and only 0.26 million hectares of area could be planted till May 25 last year.

This year cotton has been cultivated over 47.4 percent more area if compared with the progress achieved till the corresponding period of the last year.

At the local cotton market, buyers were interested in purchase of prime quality lint, while they did Eid shopping of cotton before the holidays.

Usman said ginners have left with stocks of around 0.3 million bales, while two to three factories are likely to commence operation within a few days.

“Seed-cotton arrival has started partially from the lower Sindh where price improved to Rs4,100/40 kg from Rs3,800.”