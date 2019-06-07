close
Sat Jun 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 8, 2019

9 gamblers held

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
June 8, 2019

GUJRANWALA: Aroop police have arrested nine gamblers on Eid night and recovered cash and cards from them. The police arrested accused Hassan Tariq, Husnain, Tayyab, Iftikhar, Naseer, Umer Shahzad, Ansar Hussain, Mohsin Ali and Naveed when they were busy in gambling and recovered cash and cards from them.

DC INSPECTS CLEANLINESS SITUATION: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Naila Baqar visited different areas of the city on Eid day to inspect cleanliness situation. She especially checked cleanliness arrangements outside mosques and Eidgahs and directed the waste management and municipal corporation staff to provide neat and clean atmosphere to the masses on Eid.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar