9 gamblers held

GUJRANWALA: Aroop police have arrested nine gamblers on Eid night and recovered cash and cards from them. The police arrested accused Hassan Tariq, Husnain, Tayyab, Iftikhar, Naseer, Umer Shahzad, Ansar Hussain, Mohsin Ali and Naveed when they were busy in gambling and recovered cash and cards from them.

DC INSPECTS CLEANLINESS SITUATION: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Naila Baqar visited different areas of the city on Eid day to inspect cleanliness situation. She especially checked cleanliness arrangements outside mosques and Eidgahs and directed the waste management and municipal corporation staff to provide neat and clean atmosphere to the masses on Eid.