Three die in Toba incidents

TOBA TEK SINGH: Three people were killed while two others injured in different incidents here. In the first incident, Shaukat Ali, 60, and his son M Hamza, 25, were irrigating their fields when their opponents Yasin, Mohiuddin, Husnain and Dastgir along with their three unidentified accomplices reached there and allegedly opened indiscriminate firing at Chak 376/JB. As a result, they were critically wounded. They were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital where Shaukat succumbed to injuries. Sadr police are investigating. In the second incident, the body of a woman was recovered from a watercourse at Chak 286/JB, Janiwala. Sadr police said that the deceased was identified as Khursheed Bibi, 22, wife of Muhammad Kashif. There are torture marks on the body. The police are investigating. In the third incident, Tahir Zulfiqar, 21, of Bhimber, Azad Kashmir, was travelling to Rawalpindi from Karachi in Pakistan Express. Tahir was standing along the train’s door when he slipped and fell down from the train. As a result, he was injured seriously. He was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital. In the fourth incident, a van was on its way when it overturned near a sugar mill on Toba-Chichawatni Road. As a result, Farooq Shahid was killed on the spot while his friend Altaf Hussain was injured critically.