Four killed in Nowshera road accidents

NOWSHERA: Four people were killed in separate road accidents in Nowshera.

It was learnt that three friends were riding a motorcycle when it was hit by a pick-up vehicle in Risalpur.

Two riders were killed on the spot while one succumbed to his injuries when he was being taken to hospital.

The dead were identified as Jalal, Hazrat Hussain and Faraz. A 12-year-old boy was killed in a head-on collision between two cars in Rashakai. Woman among two killed: Two people, including a woman, were killed in the Nowshera district.

Police sources said that a man was reportedly killed by his rivals in Jehangira. A friend of the slain man was also injured in the incident.

The dead and injured were identified as Bashir Khan and Pir Bilal respectively. The motive behind the killing was stated to be enmity.

Meanwhile, one Abdul Aziz told the Nizampur Police Station officials that his son-in-law Wazir Gul killed his daughter married to the accused.

He alleged the accused had an argument with his wife and opened fire on her, killing her on the spot. Also, three people were injured in a firing incident in Amangarh area in Nowshera.

One of the injured identified as Ijaz told the police that Shaukat, Amin and Nasir seized his brother Nawab Ali, who was present outside his house and forcibly took him away in a bid to thrash him. He said that on being informed, he chased the armed men along with one Faisal and Bilal. He alleged that the accused fired at them, injuring them all.