Bomb hoax scares people

NOWSHERA: A bomb hoax on Friday created panic at the bus stand in the Nowshera cantonment near the Khushalpura bazaar. The Cantonment Police and the experts from the bomb disposal unit cleared the area. The panic created after air was leaking from the tyres of a pickup and the people mistook it for a bomb and ran here and there. However, the officials of the bomb disposal unit cleared the vehicle.