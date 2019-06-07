2 commit suicide in Takht Bhai

TAKHT BHAI: A young boy and a married woman committed suicide in separate incidents in Hathian village in the limits of Lundkhwar Police Station. The sources said that a young boy Kamran allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison. He took the extreme step after allegedly an exchange of harsh words with his mother over a petty issue.

Also, a married woman, whose husband was working in Malaysia and she lived with her parents, allegedly committed suicide by shooting herself with a pistol. The reason for her suicide could not be known.