close
Sat Jun 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
afp
June 8, 2019

16 arrests as English fans clash in Duesseldorf

Sports

A
afp
June 8, 2019

BERLIN: Around 40 English football fans were involved in violent clashes in Duesseldorf’s city centre as they watched Thursday’s UEFA Nations League defeat to the Netherlands, police in Germany reported on Friday.

A police spokesperson told AFP that the violence, which comes just days after England fans were involved in clashes with riot police in Porto, could have been premeditated.In a statement on Friday morning, the Duesseldorf police said that they had made 16 arrests and that four people had been injured as fans threw chairs, tables and beer bottles at each other in a square in the city’s old town.

“At around 20.30 on Thursday, there were clashes involving around 40 fans from various British clubs,” said the statement, adding that “significant damage” had been caused. Police said they had arrested 16 men between the ages of 32 and 56, adding that some of those arrested came from Newcastle and Liverpool, and that none of them were resident in Germany. Police were investigating the possibility that the fans had come to Duesseldorf for the sole purpose of engaging in violence, the spokesperson said. He added that some of those arrested had travelled to Duesseldorf from Porto, while others had come from the UK.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports