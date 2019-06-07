Conservatives lose council seat in local election

LONDON: Conservatives have lost a council seat to the Liberal Democrats in a poll postponed from the local elections in May.

The defeat for the Tories came by more than 400 votes in a contest in the Ross North ward of Herefordshire Council. The election had been postponed from May 2 following the death of a Ukip candidate. Voting was: LD 547, C 136, Lab 45. The turnout was 26 per cent.

Meanwhile, Conservatives held two seats in another postponed poll from May 2 caused by the death of a Tory candidate who was a sitting councillor. Voting in the two-member ward of Wombourne South West at South Staffordshire Council was: C Davies 359, C Merrick 325, Green 90, LD 79, Lab Freeman 47, Lab Vaughan 43. The turnout was 15.5 per cent.

The deferred polls coincided with the Commons by-election at Peterborough where Labour rebuffed a Brexit Party challenge to regain the seat from Independent.