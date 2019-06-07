17 killed in Dubai as bus smashes into warning sign

DUBAI: A bus from Oman has smashed into a warning sign coming off a major highway in Dubai, killing 17 people, authorities said. At least 12 Indians were among the dead and the number could increase, Indian consular officials said.

The bus drove straight into a low-clearance sign in Dubai’s Rashidiya neighbourhood, smashing through the driver’s side of the bus.The sign hangs over a car-only off-ramp of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.

Mwasalat, a government-owned bus company in Oman, said the crash involving its Muscat-to-Dubai route. It said it would suspend the service for the immediate future.Dubai police said the dead included different nationalities. At least three others were injured in the crash. “Sometimes a minor error or negligence during driving leads to serious consequences,” police said on Twitter, without elaborating on the cause of the crash.