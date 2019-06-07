Three sisters drown in KP

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SWABI: Rescuers recovered bodies of three sisters on Friday, who drowned on Thursday when a boat capsized in Kundal Dam in Swabi district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).According to the police, 35 of the 38 passengers on board were rescued a day earlier, while the bodies of the three girls were fished out on Friday after a search operation was launched last night.
Last month, at least six people drowned after a ferry capsized in Indus River near Sindh’s Matiari district. The boat, carrying 12 passengers, was en route to Jamshoro from Matiari.
