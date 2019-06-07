close
Sat Jun 08, 2019
A
June 8, 2019

Four Pak Army men martyred in North Waziristan IED blast

A
APP
June 8, 2019

RAWALPINDI: Terrorists targeted a military vehicle through an improvised explosive device (IED) in Kharkamar area of North Waziristan on Friday, as a result three officers and one soldier of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom, while four soldiers sustained injuries.

In the roadside IED blast, Lt Col Raashid Karim Baig, resident of Karimabad, Hunza; Major Moeez Maqsood Baig, resident of Karachi; Captain Arif Ullah, resident of Lakki Marwat; and Lance Havaldar Zaheer, resident of Chakwal, embraced martyrdom, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said.

According to the statement, this is the same area where forces had conducted search operations and arrested few facilitators. During last one month, as many as 10 security forces personnel have been martyred, while 35 got injured, including the IED casualties.

