Indian troops kill four Kashmiris in Pulwama

ISLAMABAD: Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism killed three more youths in Pulwama district on Friday, taking the number of slain youths to four since Thursday in occupied Kashmir.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, the troops launched a violent cordon and search operation at Panjran in Lassipora area of the district on Thursday evening and killed a youth. Three more youths were killed by the troops in the same area on Friday.

Their bodies were recovered from the debris of two residential houses destroyed by the troops in the area. The slain youths were identified as Suleiman Khan, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, Imran Ahmed Butt and Aashiq Hussain Ganai.

Khan and Dar were working with the Indian police as special police officers (SPOs), who had gone missing along with their service rifles from District Police Lines Pulwama on Thursday.

Meanwhile, people took to the streets and staged forceful demonstrations against the killings. Indian police and troops fired pellets and teargas shells to disperse the demonstrators, triggering clashes between the protesters and the forces’ personnel.

Several people were injured in the brutal action of the Indian forces. The operation and the clashes between the demonstrators and the forces’ personnel were going on till last reports came in. The occupation authorities also suspended internet service in Pulwama and several other areas of south Kashmir.