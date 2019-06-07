close
Sat Jun 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
S
Sabah
June 8, 2019

PM urges national unity to overcome economic challenges

Top Story

S
Sabah
June 8, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the nation to remain united to overcome the economic challenges while putting the least burden on the poorer section of the society. Prime Minister Imran Khan in a tweet felicitated the entire nation on Eidul Fitr. Prime Minister also congratulated Minister for Power Omer Ayub and Secretary Irfan Ali on launching a campaign against the electricity thieves and working towards removing bottlenecks in the power transmission. He said this allowed Pakistanis the luxury of having the first loadshedding-free Ramazan.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story