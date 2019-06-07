PM urges national unity to overcome economic challenges

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the nation to remain united to overcome the economic challenges while putting the least burden on the poorer section of the society. Prime Minister Imran Khan in a tweet felicitated the entire nation on Eidul Fitr. Prime Minister also congratulated Minister for Power Omer Ayub and Secretary Irfan Ali on launching a campaign against the electricity thieves and working towards removing bottlenecks in the power transmission. He said this allowed Pakistanis the luxury of having the first loadshedding-free Ramazan.
