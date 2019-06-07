close
Sat Jun 08, 2019
June 8, 2019

Shahbaz returns tomorrow

Top Story

 
June 8, 2019

LAHORE: Opposition Leader in National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif will arrive in Pakistan on June 9 (tomorrow).

Shahbaz who spent seven weeks in London for medical treatment has been cleared to travel by his doctors. The PML-N president upon arrival in Pakistan will meet his brother Nawaz Sharif and mother. He will also hold a meeting with PML-N leaders on the situation in the country.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb while confirming the reports of Shahbaz arriving in Pakistan on June 9 said the false opposition has taken the side of false narrative for negative politics. She said dozens of officers have lost their job just for lying. She said with the return of Shahbaz to the country, the government and its spokespersons have been proven false once again.

