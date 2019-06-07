close
Sat Jun 08, 2019
June 8, 2019

Army copters busy in putting out fire on Karamar mountains

RAWALPINDI: The Army Aviation helicopters are busy in extinguishing the fire that erupted on Karamar mountains between Mardan and Swabi districts, an Inter Services Public Relations press release on Friday said. The helicopters made nine sorties carrying Bambi Buckets to overpower the blaze. The firefighting operation was continuing till filing of this report.

