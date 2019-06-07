close
Sat Jun 08, 2019
June 8, 2019

Don’t give preference to your father over nation, Firdous tells Maryam

June 8, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has advised PML-N leader Maryam Safdar not to prefer her father to the country and the nation.

In her tweets, she said Nawaz Sharif was given sentence under the Constitution and law and Maryam should accept it. “Those who kept the Constitution and law under their control were finding it unpleasant to become subservient to the law for the first time,” she added.

Dr Firdous said revelations in the Panama case were made before the whole nation, adding contradictory interviews of Maryam, her father and brothers were not aired by them.

She said the law was waiting for arrival of Shehbaz Sharif and hoped that he would bring his son and son-in-law along. “No answers were given about the dubious bank accounts,” she added.

